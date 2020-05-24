World News | Hong Kong Security Issue Needs to Be Resolved Without Delay: Chinese Foreign Minister

World. (File Image)

Beijing [China] May 24 (ANI): The issue of Hong Kong security needs to be resolved without any delay, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, while referring to the newly proposed national security legislation for the Chinese autonomous region.

"All this put the state security at serious risk, and also became a threat to the prosperity of Hong Kong and the implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle. In such circumstances, the creation of a legal system to protect national security in Hong Kong has become a priority. We must resolve this issue without delay," Wang said at his annual press conference.

Also Read | Dharavi Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

"Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs and allows no external interference. No interference, as the basic norm must be observed by all countries. The central government is responsible for upholding national security in China as it the case in any other country," he added.

Wang's comment comes after China's newly proposed legislation to impose a security law in Hong Kong to curtail the semi-autonomous city's civil liberties, draws condemnation from the US and other countries.

Also Read | Yokosuka-Based Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Reagan Officially Began its Indo-Pacific Deployment.

Wang Yi further said: "Since the turbulence over the proposed legislative amendments, we have seen rampant activities by Hong Kong independent organizations and radical bodies in the region escalating violence and terrorist activities as well as unlawfully meddling in Hong Kong affairs."

At the annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, China's ruling Communist Party proposed legislation and is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which is likely to wrap up on May 28.

The legislative initiative was met with criticism in the international community and caused public outrage among Hong Kong residents as an infringement to their civil liberties.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her support for the new legislation, expressing a belief that it would ensure the security of citizens without affecting their rights and freedoms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)