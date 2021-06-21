Hong Kong, June 21 (ANI): With eleven councillors' resignation on Sunday, Hong Kong's opposition Civic Party has lost about two-thirds of its remaining district councillors ahead of a requirement to pledge allegiance to the city and its mini-constitution or face disqualification.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that eleven councillors, including Yau Tsim Mong District Council vice-chairman Andy Yu Tak-po, announced on their social media accounts they were quitting the party. The exodus means the party now has just five district councillors.

They did not give reasons for leaving their party.

"Our five remaining district councillors will continue to defend our base. In the future, they will work to promote active participation of residents in community affairs with other like-minded fellows in the party and pro-democracy camp," the party said in a statement.

Party chairman Alan Leong Kah-kit said he was heartbroken to see their departure but fully understood and respected their decision. He added it was not important to serve the community in their capacity as party members but rather to insist on speaking the truth and living in reality.

According to earlier media reports, more than 100 district councillors - including those who signed a declaration supporting a so-called primary election organised by the opposition camp last July to choose candidates for now-postponed legislative elections - could face disqualification because of the new oath-taking requirement.

Among the more popular figures to quit the party were Tsuen Wan District Council chairman Sumly Chan Yuen-sum and Amy Yung Wing-sheung of Islands District Council. The departures also included Kwun Tong member Sarah Wong, and Sham Shui Po district councillors Andy Lao Ka-hang and Joshua Li Chun-hei. (ANI)

