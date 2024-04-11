Khuzdar [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): The human rights department of the Baloch National Movement condemned another case of enforced disappearance from the Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, posted on X, condemning the disappearance of Muzammil Baloch, a resident of Khuzdar, who was disappeared on April 8 by Pakistani forces.

"We strongly condemn the disappearance of Muzammil Baloch, son of Muhammad Afzal Mengal, a resident of Khuzdar. His disappearance on April 8th at 11 a.m. from the city of Khuzdar by Pakistani forces is deeply concerning. The lack of information regarding his whereabouts raises serious questions about his safety and well-being," they said.

The organisation further called on the authorities to immediately investigate his disappearance and ensure his safe return.

"Paank calls on the authorities to immediately investigate his disappearance and ensure his safe return. Enforced disappearances violate fundamental human rights and must not be tolerated under any circumstances," they stated.

The case of Muzammil had surfaced merely days before the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Notably, the people of Balochistan face repeated cases of enforced disappearance in Pakistan.

PAANK recently released its monthly report on the incidents of human rights violations in Balochistan.

According to the report, 24 individuals were forcibly disappeared in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, two were extrajudicially killed and 21 tortured victims were released.

Further, in Pakistan's most underdeveloped area, Balochistan, the country's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, has been accused of committing all kinds of atrocities, including abduction, killing, and torture, to instill fear.

Injustice and strong feelings of alienation have forced some Baloch people to pick up arms and they are continuously targeting Pakistani Army personnel and Chinese assets in their region.

The report further stated, "Those who advocate for the betterment of their society are consistently targeted by the Pakistani army. The Pakistani army views enforced disappearances as the only means of stifling Baloch national consciousness. This tactic has been used for the past 20 years and students and the educated class are the primary targets."

It added that even if these people are set free, they are mentally paralysed as the Pakistani army and secret agencies guard their minds

"Baloch students are being forcibly disappeared from educational institutions and streets after being arrested. For days, months, and years, they are detained in torture cells. Even if a number of them are set free, they are mentally paralysed as the Pakistani army and secret agencies guard their minds," Paank said.

The report revealed a disturbing rise in cases of forceful disappearances while highlighting instances where people were compelled to take to the streets in various parts of Balochistan.

Paank claimed that its team also spoke to the families of the victims in one case and found out that the dead bodies of their loved ones were found despite the police's assurance that their children would be recovered safely.

However, the incidents shared on social media highlight only a small portion of cases of forced disappearances and unlawful detentions.

More in-depth investigation and scientific observations are required to fully understand the suffering of Baloch youths. (ANI)

