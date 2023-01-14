Berkeley (US), Jan 14 (AP) A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It's unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that's about 1.61 kilometers from the main campus, the university's police department said in a statement.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Won’t Fight Russia’s 2024 Election, Might Name Successor and Settle in His Black Sea Palace With Pole Dancing Room: Report.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building "has not been occupied for many years."

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

Also Read | Voice of Global South Summit 2023: India’s G20 Presidency Agenda Will Prioritize Globalization Paradigm Focused on Vulnerable Populations, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The university is about 16.09 kilometers from downtown San Francisco. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)