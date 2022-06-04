Kabul [Afghanistan], June 4 (ANI): Associate women's rights director and former senior Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr, has said that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is nowhere near over.

"The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is nowhere near over," said Barr adding that "donors need to keep giving aid urgently and, more importantly, they and the Taliban need to work out measures to unlock the economy," reported Afghanistan's media portal TOLO News.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Everyone from Taliban leadership has zero credibility on women's rights," recalling the human rights violation taking place in Afghanistan.

"They made representations about their supposed respect for women and girls when taking power. Every day there is a new crackdown on women and that continues to intensify over time," she added, continuing the thread on Twitter.

Barr, in a statement earlier also referred to the international community, and said that it "didn't do much" to protect Afghan women.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West met with Afghans living in Abu Dhabi, a source told TOLOnews, including Afghans living in camps as well as Afghan business people in the UAE.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also pointed toward the increased human rights violations in Afghanistan. "Conditions for religious freedom have deteriorated dramatically under the Taliban, particularly as they crack down on the basic rights of women and girls...ISIS-K is conducting increasingly violent attacks against religious minorities," Blinken said.

Notably, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has been facing criticism inside and outside Afghanistan for imposing restrictions on women while 2021 has been the worst year for the Afghan women as the Taliban after assuming control of Afghanistan have rolled back access to their right to education and work, however, also snatched it later for an indefinite period of time.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghanistan's takeover. Women are no longer allowed to travel unless accompanied by men related to them and are being curtailed from wearing make-up as well as their reproductive rights.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights of women. (ANI)

