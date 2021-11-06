London [UK], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Hundreds of people joined on Saturday a march from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square in central London as part of the Global Day of Action for the Climate taking part across the world, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Protesters marching across central London carried placards demanding banks stop funding fossil fuels, 'system change, not climate change' as they chanted 'Climate Justice Now' to the beating of drums.

"For me it's essential to be here because it is time stop this climate crisis," a woman who declined to give her name, told Sputnik.

The Global Day of Action for the Climate urging governments to take measures to keep global temperature within 1.5 degrees of warming is being replicated in dozens of cities around the world, and coincided with the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, where a huge demonstration is also taking place. (ANI/Sputnik)

