Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): On Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted his Hungarian counterpart, Minister of Defense Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The Ministers held a one-on-one discussion, followed by a bilateral meeting with professional staff. The parties discussed developments in the war in Gaza, regional challenges, and bilateral security ties.

Also Read | Wikipedia Wrapped: Here Are 2023's Most-Viewed Articles on the Internet's Encyclopedia.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky said that at the meeting he "Reaffirmed Hungary's unwavering solidarity with Israel, especially following the October Hamas attack."

The two ministers signed what he called a "key MoU [memorandum of understanding], bolstering our defence ties and cooperation in defence technology."

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: Two More Army Personnel Killed During Operation Against Hamas in Gaza, Death Toll 80, Says IDF.

Gallant stated, "We value your solidarity and the powerful bond between Israel and Hungary. In standing together, we send a powerful message - an attack on Israel, is an attack on the free world."

"We cannot stop operating until we achieve the missions of this war," he added, "bringing home the hostages and destroying Hamas. We cannot stop - for the security of Israel, the region, and the world." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)