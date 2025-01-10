Washington, DC [US], January 10 (ANI): President-elect Donald Trump won't be facing any jail time or penalties in the hush money case, as he was sentenced to an 'unconditional discharge' by Judge Juan Merchan on Friday, CNN reported.

The sentencing, which was expected, means Trump will remain a felon but face no jail time, penalties or probation for his conviction in the hush money case.

Also Read | Donald Trump Sentenced to 'Unconditional Discharge': Judge Sentences US President-Elect in News York Hush Money Case but Declines To Impose Punishment.

According to CNN, Trump showed no visible reaction as the judge concluded the hearing. During his sentencing hearing, he reiterated that he was innocent at his sentencing hearing this morning. "The fact is I'm totally innocent. I did nothing wrong," he said.

"It's been a political witch hunt, it was done to damage my reputation," Trump added.

Also Read | Wayfair Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Company Plans To Reduce Global Workforce by 3% Affecting Hundreds of Employees, Exit Germany Market Amid Challenges.

Earlier, Trump also put a request to the Supreme Court, to pause his sentencing in the hush money case, scheduled for January 10, CNN reported.

Trump's attorneys argue that delaying the sentencing is necessary "to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government."

Notably, Trump was convicted in May 2023, of falsifying records to conceal payments to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who reimbursed USD 130,000 hush money payment made to an adult film star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affair. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)