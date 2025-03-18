New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Bolivia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Celinda Sosa Lunda, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto, Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to attend the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to FM @CelindaBolivia of Bolivia, FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary, FM @EspenBarthEide of Norway & Director General @rafaelmgrossi of the @IAEAorg arrive in New Delhi for the @RaisinaDialogue 2025."

Currently, Raisina Dialogue 2025, which is being hosted by MEA and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), is underway from March 17-19 in the national capital. The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters.

Nearly 3,700 attendees and over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 countries worldwide will attend the Raisina Dialogue. The participants include serving and former heads of state, ministers and lawmakers, diplomats, policy planners, military leaders, heads of multilateral institutions, business chiefs and eminent thinkers.

The theme of this year's Raisina Dialogue is "Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet." The conversations during the Raisina Dialogue will be structured around six key thematic pillars: 'Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides', 'Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where and How', 'Digital Planet: Agents', 'Agencies and Absences, Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains and the Exchange Rate Addiction', 'The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Pen', 'Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions and Leadership'.

"The Dialogue will also host the Raisina Ideas Pod in partnership with Firstpost, India's premier international news platform, featuring specially curated ministerial sessions and conversations of issues of global importance. It looks into diverse topics, from Europe's role within the Indo-Pacific strategic theatre to the African Union's role within the G20," the official statement read. (ANI)

