Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the targeted killing of Barhoum, a key Hamas operative, who was allegedly using Gaza's Nasser Hospital as a hideout to plan and execute attacks.

The IDF stated that the strike was carried out with precision munitions after extensive intelligence gathering and accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure as a shield, calling such actions a direct violation of international law.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "A key Hamas terrorist who was operating from within the Nasser Hospital compound in Gaza was precisely struck. The strike was conducted following an extensive intelligence-gathering process and with precise munitions in order to mitigate harm to the surrounding environment as much as possible. Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure while brutally endangering the Gazan population--cynically using an active hospital as a shelter for planning and executing murderous terrorist attacks in a direct violation of international law."

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani clarified on Monday that Barhoum was not in the hospital for medical treatment but was instead using hospital patients as human shields while conducting acts of terrorism.

"The claim that Barhoum was in Nasser Hospital for medical treatment is completely false and was spread to mislead the public and the media. Barhoum was in the hospital in order to commit acts of terrorism, cynically using hospital patients and the population in the area as human shields."

Shoshani further stated that Barhoum held several meetings with other terrorists and senior figures of the terrorist organization while staying in the hospital for weeks.

"He remained in the hospital for many weeks, during which he held meetings with other terrorists and senior figures in the terrorist organization. The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and takes over civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, in a way that prevents the rehabilitation and livelihood of the civilians of Gaza. We suggest that the media refrain from echoing the falsehoods of the Hamas terrorist organization and its members and check the facts before publishing such claims," Shoshani claimed. (ANI)

