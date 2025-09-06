Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it struck a high-rise building in Gaza City used by Hamas, following evacuation warnings issued earlier on Friday.

According to the IDF, the structure housed Hamas infrastructure used to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli forces in the area. Beneath the building, the military said, Hamas had established an underground network used for ambushes and escape routes.

The IDF stressed that precautionary measures were taken ahead of the strike to minimise civilian harm, including advance warnings, use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and intelligence cross-checks.

The military accused Hamas of systematically violating international law by exploiting civilian sites and populations as human shields. It vowed to continue operating "with force and determination" against terror groups in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

