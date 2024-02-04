Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI): The toll of Israeli soldiers in the ongoing military conflict with Hamas rose to 225 after 24-year-old Sgt First Class (res.) Shimon Yehoshua Asulin died fighting in southern Gaza, The Times of Israel reported citing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday.

Asulin, a resident of Beit Shemesh from the 924th Engineering Battalion of the Harel Brigade, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, IDF launched an airstrike on a Hezbollah building in the southern Lebanese village of Taybeh on Saturday, according to The Times of Israel.

Throughout the day, the army fired artillery shells into different parts of Lebanon.

The strikes came in retaliation after Hezbollah launched rockets from Lebanon towards Mount Dov and the settlements of Even Menahem and Yir'on in Israel in the early hours of Saturday, The Times of Israel reported.

These attacks, however, did not result in any casualties on the Israeli side.

The IDF, meanwhile, stated that it was targeting the launch sites of Hezbollah.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel from Gaza, Hezbollah has been operating freely against Israel along Lebanon's border with Israel, firing rockets and anti-tank missiles at Israeli towns and army positions and opening fire at troops on a near-daily basis, according to the report.

Hezbollah has been repeatedly cautioned to remain on the sidelines.

The IDF has time and again responded by striking the terror group's cells and posts in southern Lebanon.

At least 27,019 people have been killed and 66,139 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

