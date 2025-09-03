New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in the national capital and said India sees immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, sustainability, manufacturing, and mobility.

The Prime Minister also said India and Germany share a vision for a multipolar world, peace, and UN reforms.

"Delighted to meet German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. India and Germany are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. As vibrant democracies and leading economies, we see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, sustainability, manufacturing and mobility. We share a vision for a multipolar world, peace and UN reforms. Reiterated my invitation to German Chancellor for an early visit to India," he posted on X.

Wadephul also shared details of the talks, highlighting the progress in bilateral relations aimed at strengthening the Strategic Partnership. He also exchanged views on global developments, including the Ukraine conflict.

"Had great talks with PM Modi today. Our countries have taken good steps to expand our strategic partnership across the board, particularly in security & defence, economy & trade as well as skilled labour. We also greatly appreciate India's call for a ceasefire in Ukraine," the German minister said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, he also held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, where they emphasised that India has important strategic relationships with several countries, and it is the nature of global politics or global strategy that each of these relationships must be maintained.

Speaking at the press briefing, the German Foreign Minister Wadephul also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit earlier this week.

"Prime Minister Modi, when he met with President Putin a couple of days ago, also pointed to the need for a speedy peace agreement in Ukraine, which has been important to us. We Europeans are doing our best, working with our American and Ukrainian friends to ensure that this war ends soon," Wadephul said.

He added that while India and Europe may not always agree fully, open discussions on the matter are important.

"I know that we don't always see 100% eye to eye with our Indian friends, and this is why I spoke out in favour today that India uses its relations with Russia to point to the need to make peace return to Europe and I'm grateful for the open discussion we had here today. Peace is the basis for security, freedom, and prosperity. Security is and will remain a challenge for the future. We are pleased that in the vicinity of India too a ceasefire has come to apply," the minister said.

During the SCO summit, PM Modi and President Putin had held bilateral discussions on strengthening the India-Russia "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

According to MEA's press statement, the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany was on an official visit to India from 01-03 September. This is his first official visit to India in his capacity as German Foreign Minister.

MEA further mentioned that the two sides also discussed recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Middle-East, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Both sides are also working towards the establishment of a new bilateral consultation mechanism on the Indo-Pacific region, " said MEA. (ANI)

