Lahore, Feb 2 (PTI) Days ahead of the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed had he not challenged the US might, no premier in Pakistan could have dared to withstand such blatant foreign interference in its internal matters in the future.

Khan, currently lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, took to X to explain why he was 'punished' in several concocted cases and also urged the people to use the weapon of vote in the elections to overthrow the “crooks.”

Khan, 71, handed down 10- and 14-years imprisonment for revealing the state secrets and selling state gifting, respectively, has been imprisoned since August last year. His party symbol, the cricket bat, has been snatched away, his and his party leaders' nomination papers have been rejected and earlier this week, one of his party leaders was killed in poll-related violence.

It is believed that his X handle is being used by his relatives to post messages on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder.

“When the cipher case emerged, I warned that unless we dealt with it decisively, no Prime Minister in the future would be able to withstand such blatant foreign interference in Pakistan's internal matters.

General Musharraf also surrendered to the US' threats of ‘bombing Pakistan into Stone Age,'” he said.

Khan further said the unfolding of the Toshakhana, Cipher, and Iddat cases only highlights their “frivolous, baseless, and politically motivated” nature.

“But to appease their masters, who orchestrated the regime change operation, I was deprived of my legal right of cross-examining the witness or presenting my witnesses, as the handlers knew that it would unmask another great betrayal in our political history just like that of Mir Jaffer of Bengal,” he said.

He was referring to an 18th century Bengal ruler (in undivided India), who ditched his Mughal master to join hands with the British to consolidate his position.

The PTI leader said he led his life with impeccable financial integrity and credibility with the people of Pakistan donating billions of rupees for his philanthropic projects.

“Therefore, the Toshakhana case was concocted because no evidence of financial corruption against me could be found,” he said.

“Even during the sham trial, when they sensed that the trial would conclude in absolving me, they deprived me of my fundamental right to cross-examination.

Meanwhile, the iddat case has been expedited only because they want to create a narrative against my dream of establishing Pakistan on the principles of Riasat-e Madinah. Therefore, they are concluding it in haste without an iota of fairness in the trial just to announce me guilty,” Khan alleged.

Urging people of the country, he said: “You must know that all of these cases have no legal basis; they are part of an ongoing political circus in the country for the past 22 months. The hasty manner in which all these cases are being concluded is for only one purpose, which is to demoralise the voters, especially the youth.”

“But, you must not be disheartened, as Allah is the ultimate planner. Our most powerful and meaningful weapon is that of our vote, and we must wield it to overthrow crooks who have been imposed upon us,” he concluded his longish X post.

