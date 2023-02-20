Lahore [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Monday was granted protective bail in one case by Lahore High Court (LHC) while the hearing of the second is yet to commence, reported Dawn.

Marking an end to the hours-long ruckus created inside the court premises, the LHC approved Khan's protective bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for allegedly threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police, at a rally in the capital.

The FIR stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman threatened additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally to "terrorise" police officials and judiciary. The main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, said the FIR.

Imran has to attend two separate hearings. In the first, a two-judge LHC bench heard Imran's plea for protective bail in a case registered against him in Islamabad. The court granted Imran protective bail till March 3, reported Dawn.

During the hearing of the case, Imran told the court that he respected the courts and added that his doctors had advised him against walking due to his leg injury, reported The Express Tribune.

"My party's name is Tehreek-e-Insaf (movement for justice) and I expect the same from courts," he added.

Khan was directed to appear before the court in person by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for hearing his protective bail petition in a case pertaining to protests outside the ECP, reported Geo News.

The LHC had noted the discrepancy in the documents last week during the hearing of a protective bail plea of Khan, who was unwilling to appear in court due to security concerns.

The PTI chief was summoned by the court when it had convened last week and noticed the discrepancy in the petition he had filed.

The court summoned the former prime minister when he approached LHC to seek bail in a terror case registered against him over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad against his disqualification by the ECP. However, he was unwilling to appear due to security concerns.

Khan had moved the high court after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad cancelled his bail over non-appearance.

Many party workers and supporters gathered outside the court to welcome him.

The PTI chief arrived at the LHC amid tight security. He entered the court premises following security clearance, reported The Express Tribune.

Imran had finally made his way inside the courtroom after waiting outside for nearly an hour and a half despite entering the LHC premises around 6 pm. His convoy faced difficulty in moving towards the courtroom due to a large number of lawyers and supporters gathered.

Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati are also present alongside the former premier.

Footage aired on television showed Imran's convoy being showered with rose petals as it made its way inside the LHC premises with a large number of PTI supporters surrounding the cars and chanting slogans in support of the former prime minister.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had directed the PTI chief to appear in person in the case but failed to do so despite multiple adjournments during the last hearing.

However, the decision on the prohibited foreign funding case is yet to be announced. (ANI)

