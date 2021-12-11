Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met a four-member delegation of the US Senate in Islamabad and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan told the American Senators that the US must have a deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development, reported Radio Pakistan.

Also Read | Phoenix Zoo in Arizona Vaccinates 75 Animals Against COVID-19: Media Reports.

During the meeting with US Senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse, Khan also underlined the need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

It comes as a few days after Pakistan refused to participate in the Summit for Democracy organised by the US on December 9-10 virtually.

Also Read | US Tornado: At Least 4 Dead in Windstorm; Amazon Warehouse Roof Collapses in Illinois.

The US had extended invitations to more than a hundred countries for the summit but China and some other countries were not included in the list.

Pakistan's Foreign Office thanked the US for the invitation but said that it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues "at an opportune time in the future", reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)