Islamabad [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Punjab province on Monday, local media reported.

As many as 1400 policemen are deployed to ensure the security of the people and a plan has been issued to ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout the city, ARY News reported.

Preparations for the gathering have been finalized and an 8-feet wide and 20 feet tall stage has been set up for Imran Khan and other party leaders.

On Sunday, former PM Khan reiterated the call for early elections and said that the revolution is knocking at Pakistan's doorstep and a passage should be created for political stability by organising early elections, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif agreed to hold the next general elections at the stipulated time.

The Sharif brothers held a meeting in London where the two talked about the next general elections, Geo News reported citing sources.

The brothers also agreed that the present coalition government will complete its constitutional term. The Pakistan PM, who is in London to attend the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II, held a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with Nawaz Sharif and discussed a range of issues concerning the country.

Earlier this month, while speaking during a public rally in Faisalabad, the former Prime Minister had called out the government, saying that it was delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own and that if a "patriotic chief of army staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers."

Lamenting the impact of floods in Pakistan, the former prime minister said that the 2010 floods and the current ones had caused immense devastation, particularly in Sindh.

He said that the economic fallout of the floods would be witnessed during the winter season. "Tell me (...) do they have a solution? Exports are falling, loans are rising, remittances are falling (...) your capacity to give loans is shrinking."

"The economy is shrinking while unemployment is rising," Khan maintained, adding that such record high inflation -- which clocked in at 27.3 per cent in August -- was "never seen before in the history of Pakistan". (ANI)

