Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to lawyers and media inside Adiala Jail and gave a call for transparent investigation, and formation of a judicial commission on November 26 and May 9 violence cases in Pakistan.

He also directed the lawyers to raise the issue of violence and torture against Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) party members at international forums and mentioned the country's dwindling economy among other pressing issues.

Speaking about the negotiation talks ongoing in Pakistan, Khan said, "The lack of seriousness regarding the negotiations can be gauged from the fact that I was not even invited to a meeting with the negotiating committee - it seems as if the purpose of the negotiations is simply to waste time in order to reduce the public reaction to the November 26 Islamabad massacre."

"On November 26, peaceful citizens were massacred, they were shot dead in D-Chowk and bloodied, many of our people are still missing. In any civilized society, after such an incident, the shooters would have met their end, but this government has not yet been able to form a judicial commission. The judicial commission has the status of a third umpire and only an impartial commission can bring justice to the martyrs of November 26 and May 9", Khan added.

Khan gave a call for a "transparent investigation" into both these incidents.

"Our innocent people who were in military custody were subjected to the most severe mental and physical torture... We could not get justice despite repeatedly approaching the Pakistani justice system, after which we were left with no option but to raise our voices at international forums. The government of Pakistan is bound by international laws and treaties regarding human rights. I have directed the lawyers to raise these issues at international forums and to make their voice heard to the world about the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan", Imran Khan said.

Quoting a recent report by the World Bank, Khan said, "Another 13 million people have gone below the poverty line. Every institution including the judiciary, NAB, FIA, police, etc. has been put behind the PTI, due to which the country's political and economic system is in disarray and instability is on the rise. As long as political instability persists, the growth rate will be zero. All this has been done to strengthen the ten-year dictatorship plan. Whoever supports this lawlessness is forgiven for stealing billions."

As per Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf, Imran Khan has been in jail for over 520 days now. (ANI)

