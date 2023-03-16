Islamabad [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): This week, as Zaman Park turned into a battleground between diehard PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies officials, party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sat at the dining table of his family home, where he often records interviews with media and told the world what was happening, Dawn reported.

With an on-and-off ban on Imran Khan's speeches and press conferences by the government back home, Khan's savvy media cell kicked into action, ensuring that his message is disseminated to the world via international media hubs, Dawn reported.

Also Read | US: Sikh Man Says Was Denied Entry to NBA Game in California for Carrying 'Kirpan'.

In a matter of a few days, Khan has managed to record interviews with major international channels such as CNN, BBC and Sky News, as well as smaller media platforms such as Vice News and Voice of America.

Khan's message that he is "prepared for arrest" and his criticism of the incumbent government reached all his followers, as well as billions across the world.

Also Read | US: Stocks Flip to Gains on Wall Street, Treasury Yields Swing.

Scenes of chaos outside Zaman Park, where protesters were chanting Khan's name and holding his photos, were repeatedly aired on international TV and social media channels.

Dawn opined that the action against the PTI leader becomes the top story for most foreign news outlets Al Jazeera interviewed Khan's diehard supporters in Lahore, some of whom were wiping their tears in the aftermath of police firing tear gas at them.

Khan's media team is sophisticated and knows well how to disseminate his message. Last night, Khan's dining table was covered with the empty shells of tear gas canisters that were fired into his home, a powerful visual re-shared by scores on social media, Dawn stated.

For a government that desperately wanted to block Khan's narrative and deny him coverage, the plan backfired, as Khan became a top news story on every international channel overnight.

At a time when more people watch the news on their phones as compared to traditional televisions, the broadcasting of his message on international media channels means his video messages are viral on social media platforms in Pakistan, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)