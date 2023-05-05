Islamabad [Pakistan], May 5 (ANI): Leaders of Imran Khan's party, PTI, on Thursday poured hate on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's visit to India, alleging he had gone there to show loyalty to Bajwa's Plan of appeasing the US on Israel and India, The News.com.pk reported.

"As I had pointed out earlier, Imported FM was desperate to go to Goa to show his loyalty to Bajwa's Plan of appeasing the US on Israel and India. He again missed meetings in Afghanistan because no photo ops there! Despite insult by India of refusal to arrange bilateral meetings, he's desperate to go," tweeted PTI senior leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

Senior Vice-President of PTI Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter handler to unleash condemnation on the foreign minister's visit and tweeted that they strongly condemn FM visit of Goa, participation would have been possible on video but problem is you people in "love of Modi are ready to disregard atrocities committed by Modi Janta in Kashmir and hardships Muslims of India and minorities to make Modi Janta happy" Pak Foreign policy is dead by all definitions of the word.

He wrote that dozens of journalists have been sent to Goa with Bilawal, who will also serve as his political assistants along with official coverage of Bilawal Bhutto's visit, The News.com.pk reported.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a "Namastey" in Goa at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The two-day-long meeting of SCO member states began here on Thursday.

Visuals showed the Jaishankar greeting Zardari in Indian tradition with a "Namastey", avoiding a handshake.

On his arrival in the coastal State yesterday Zardari had said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries. The Pakistan minister was received at the airport by Indian diplomat JP Singh (Joint Secretary, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk).

The Pakistan politician is attending the SCO conclave at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

