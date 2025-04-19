Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and the sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan have filed contempt petitions against Adiala jail authorities, accusing them of defying court orders by repeatedly denying access for scheduled visits to the PTI founder, Dawn reported.

Appearing before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Aliya Hamza and others, called for action against what they described as the jail administration's consistent refusal to allow court-ordered meetings.

Aleema Khan, represented by Advocate Ali Bukhari, submitted a contempt petition naming the Punjab home secretary and the Adiala jail superintendent as respondents. The petition described the denial of access to Khan as a "blatant violation of court orders."

It also pointed out that the IHC had previously allowed Imran Khan to meet his family, lawyers, and party representatives twice a week--on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The petition further noted that a complete list of approved visitors, including legal counsel and family members, had been submitted in compliance with the court's directive. However, it alleged that even scheduled visits were blocked by jail authorities.

It argued that access to legal representation and family is a fundamental right, particularly for a former prime minister facing multiple legal proceedings. The petition added that the jail administration's conduct amounted to a breach of both the court order and the jail manual.

Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz had previously filed a similar contempt petition, which is still pending scheduling for a hearing by the court.

Speaking to the media outside the IHC, Aleema Khan condemned the jail authorities for preventing legal counsel from meeting Khan. She stated, "The court has clearly issued an order for a list of lawyers [to meet Khan]. Why are they being stopped?"

She expressed concern that the interference was aimed at "sabotage" of the PTI founder's legal defence and accused authorities of "deliberate interference" in the judicial process, reported Dawn.

Aleema Khan noted that legal consultations must take priority over other visits. "We will stand outside Adiala jail and insist that no one else meets him until his lawyers are allowed to," she said.

Referring to a recent visit by senior lawyer Salman Safdar, she said he had gone to Adiala jail under directions from the Supreme Court, but the jail staff "ignored the chief justice's orders." She added, "It's not just our insult, it's the court's insult."

Aleema reminded reporters that a three-member bench had directed that legal meetings be permitted, but those orders were not being implemented.

Omar Ayub also addressed the media, stating that despite the court's ruling, PTI leaders had not been able to meet Khan for the past three months. "Laws are not being implemented," he said, referring to Article 7 of the Constitution. He accused the state of acting outside the legal framework and failing to uphold constitutional rights.

He further claimed that when he attempted to reach Adiala jail, he was stopped at several checkpoints. In an attempt to avoid detection, he said he disguised himself and travelled by motorcycle, Dawn reported.

Despite this, he claimed he was arrested without a warrant, even though he was on bail. Ayub alleged that he and other PTI leaders were taken to Chakri, roughly 40 kilometres from Adiala jail, in a van where they were given refreshments before being dropped near their vehicles on the motorway. He termed the incident "bizarre and unlawful." (ANI)

