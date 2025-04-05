Colombo, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake New Delhi's expectation from Colombo to fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation and conduct provincial council elections.

The issue figured in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Dissanayake.

Separately, the prime minister met a group of Tamil leaders from Northern and Eastern provinces of Sri Lanka.

Following the meeting, Modi, in a social media post, said that he reiterated India's “unwavering commitment” to a “life of equality, dignity and justice” for the Tamil community within a united Sri Lanka.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution that provides for devolution of power to it.

The 13th Amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

In his media statement after talks with Dissanayake, Modi hoped that Colombo will fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of the country.

“We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake appraised me of his inclusive approach,” the prime minister said.

“We hope that the Sri Lankan government will meet the aspirations of the Tamil people and fulfil its commitment towards fully implementing the Constitution of Sri Lanka, and conducting provincial council elections,” he said.

Modi also said that the construction work of 10,000 houses for the Indian origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka will be completed soon.

In a post on X, Modi said many projects and initiatives launched during his visit to Sri Lanka will contribute to the social, economic and cultural progress of the Tamil community.

“It is always a pleasure to meet the leaders of the Tamil community of Sri Lanka. Conveyed my condolences on the passing of respected Tamil leaders, Thiru R Sampanthan and Thiru Mavai Senathirajah, both of whom were personally known to me,” he said.

“Reiterated unwavering commitment to a life of equality, dignity and justice for the Tamil community within united Sri Lanka,” he said.

On Modi's meeting with the Tamil leaders, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post that the prime minister “reaffirmed India's continuous commitment to work for the well-being of the Sri Lankan Tamil community.”

Modi arrived in the Sri Lankan capital on Friday evening after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

