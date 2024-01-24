Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 24 (ANI/WAM): In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will replace the Emirates Heritage Club and the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority's key roles and responsibilities include developing strategies to preserve Emirati heritage and traditions; promoting traditional and national identity values within society; documenting heritage practices; and conducting studies and research on literature and traditions, in line with Abu Dhabi's strategy for cultural heritage.

Furthermore, the authority will support, foster and document Nabati and classical Arabic poetry initiatives, and review historical studies and publications focusing on the oral history of the emirate, as well as its spoken dialects, in addition to poems and written, visual and audio materials on the UAE and its leadership.

The authority aims to raise awareness regarding the UAE's traditions and heritage and highlight national identity and traditional values to enhance community cohesion.

The authority will also manage and organise festivals, exhibitions and heritage programmes inside and outside the emirate through coordination with relevant stakeholders. (ANI/WAM)

