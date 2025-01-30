Osaka (Japan), Jan 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday made a pitch to investors in Japan, offering incentives and citing cordial relations between the two countries and natural resources available in the state.

Speaking during a roadshow for Invest Madhya Pradesh -- a global investors' summit, scheduled for February 24-25 -- Yadav said his state is blessed with abundant natural resources and would like investors to explore their utilisation.

"When I talk about investment, employment and economic progress then for global investment and the most efficient technical partnership and culture relations centre is Japan. I am glad to inform you that the place for which I am standing here has been blessed by the almighty with abundance of resources. I am calling you to utilise those resources and not exploitation," Yadav said.

He said there are several similarities between India and Japan for providing convenient business environment.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has ample water, forest and human resources, besides good rail, road, and air connectivity that give it a unique identity for doing business.

He said be it eight-lane expressway Delhi to Mumbai, Atal Pragati Path, Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Industrial corridor, East-West corridor, North-South Corridor -- all types of connectivity that are key for investors for timely supply of products into market, pass through Madhya Pradesh.

"There over 300 industrial parks and there are all kind of facilities available -- textile park, spice park, IT parks, solar device parks, footwear park, Pharma Park, garment park, semiconductor park... Let me know if anything is left, we are ready to put that in place," Yadav said.

During his pitch to investors, Yadav said when discussions are held around strong fundamental structures then industrial policies should also be clear as well as progress should also be transparently visible.

He said the state government has done various innovations in the state health care segment across medical colleges, establishing hospitals in the public private partnership mode.

"In the tourism sector subsidies are Rs 40 crore and incentives are provided on investment of Rs 100 crore," Yadav said.

He said in the readymade garment space the state is offering an incentive of 200 per cent on investment made in the segment.

"We are ready to give a return of 200 per cent. This means our intentions are very pure," Yadav said.

Yadav is on a four-day visit to Japan.

His four-day visit is part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' business affiliation campaign that started last year. The campaign will culminate in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025'.

