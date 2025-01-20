Washington, Jan 20 (AP) Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th US president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at noon ET. But festivities will start earlier when the incoming president arrives for service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Here's the latest:

'We don't have to stand out here on the lawn to show our support'

Pam Pollard, a former National Committeewoman from Oklahoma City, arrived in Washington nearly a week ago and said she was in line to sit in a reserved section at the inauguration before it was moved inside.

She agreed with the change because people could get so caught up in the moment that they might endanger themselves.

Pollard, 65, who was at the state convention and the Republican National Convention that formally nominated Trump to be the party's candidate, suggested people break up into watch parties.

“We all believe God's hand has been on this man to be elected,” she said. “We don't have to stand out here on the lawn to show our support, our unity.”

German chancellor stresses the importance of trans-Atlantic relations

“Trans-Atlantic relations are of the utmost importance for Germany and for Europe,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Rheinische Post. “And NATO is the guarantor of our security. That is why we need stable relations with the USA.”

Scholz's comments came hours before Trump's inauguration.

The German chancellor also said that “as the European Union, we can also build on our own strength. As a community of more than 400 million Europeans, we have economic weight.”

He said he had already talked to Trump on the phone twice without elaborating when the calls took place.

This is the 'trip of a lifetime'

Vince Filippone, 71, and his wife, Diane, 68, came to the inauguration from their central Florida home — a gift from their sons, who joined them.

Filippone quipped he hadn't worn a heavy coat in years as they braved the frigid temperatures.

They rode the Washington Metro subway into the district's downtown area and joined the thousands of people who began lining up before sunrise to get into the viewing arena where Trump's victory celebration was held Sunday.

Far beyond being disappointed, the cancer survivor said he was “past excited. This is the trip of a lifetime.”

Foreign leaders descend upon Washington for Inauguration Day

Trump may be breaking a tradition on Inauguration Day. No heads of state have previously made an official visit to the US for the inauguration.

It's not clear whether foreign leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony or other events related such as inaugural balls.

Argentina's President Javier Milei and Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni have spoken about being invited. The offices of Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa and Paraguayan President Santiago Pena have also said they were invited and were planning to attend. The Salvadoran ambassador to the US said there had been an invitation to the country's President Nayib Bukele, but he is not likely to attend.

Last month, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, had been invited. Jinping is unlikely to attend and it's not clear whether he would send another official.

Moving day madness

The “transfer of families” is a frenetic Inauguration Day ritual of approximately five hours where the White House is turned over from the outgoing presidential family to the incoming one.

In that time, while the outgoing and incoming presidents are together for the inaugural ceremony — White House residence staff hustle to inventory belongings, pack and move out one family and prepare the residence for its new occupants.

The process wasn't always so efficient, though.

After the disputed election of 1876, outgoing President Ulysses S. Grant suggested that his successor, Rutherford B. Hayes, take the oath of office two days early to prevent potential unrest.

Hayes did that but then took a second oath as scheduled. Grant, though, didn't actually vacate the White House until after Haye's second swearing-in.

Trump will get ahold of an old X account

The White House's official X account, and its 37 million followers, will shift around midday from Joe Biden to Donald Trump.

The process is similar to Inauguration Day 2017 when the @POTUS account — created during Barack Obama's tenure — was transferred to Trump's first administration.

The same will be true for @WhiteHouse, the first lady's @FLOTUS and @VP for the vice president.

Twitter suspended Trump's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, in 2021, after the insurrection at the US Capitol.

But Trump supporter Elon Musk later bought Twitter, renaming it X, and Trump rejoined the platform last summer — though he uses his Truth Social network more.

Inauguration Day has moved around the calendar — and the country

Congress directed in September 1788 that the presidential swearing-in ceremony occur on the first Wednesday in March. But George Washington wasn't actually inaugurated until April 30, 1789, on the balcony of Federal Hall in New York City, then the nation's capital.

The capital was moved to Philadelphia in 1790 before construction was completed on the White House in 1800. There, Washington was sworn in for his second term in,1793, and John Adams was inaugurated in 1797.

Most inaugurations took place on March 4 until the ratification of the Twentieth Amendment in 1933, which set the ceremony for noon on January 20.

Where inaugurations took place also traditionally varied. But they've been held on the Capitol's western front, facing the National Mall, since Ronald Reagan took office in January 1981.

'Four long years of American decline:' Trump rally speech echoed his campaign

Addressing a packed crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Trump stayed consistent with the framing he often used in his campaign.

He criticised Biden's term as a “failed administration” and promised to “end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment.”

“Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride,” he told supporters. (AP)

