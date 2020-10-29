Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Russia may come to an end within three weeks, Vladimir Chulanov, the chief infectiology official in the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

"We expect this second rise [in the number of coronavirus cases] not to last for a long time. Yes, it will last longer than the first one because it is of a bigger scale, in principle. However, it is unlikely to last longer than two or four weeks ... It is likely to long for three weeks, the situation may stabilize then," Chulanov said.

Commenting on a possible threat of the third wave of the epidemic, he said that it was too early to make any forecasts on this issue. (ANI/Sputnik)

