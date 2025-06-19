St Petersburg [Russia], June 19 (ANI): India on Thursday presented its vision for artificial intelligence at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025, with Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw delivering a keynote address at a high-level session titled "At the Forefront of Technology: The Future of AI & Global Competition."

Addressing a distinguished gathering of global delegates, including representatives from Central Asian countries, the minister outlined India's inclusive and transformative approach to AI.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Amid Iranian Missile Strike, Israeli Stock Market Surges to 52-Week High.

In his speech, Vaishnaw emphasized the need for the democratization of AI, underscoring India's commitment to making the technology accessible and beneficial to every citizen.

"Equity and accessibility are central to our AI vision," he said, highlighting how India aims to ensure that AI's advantages reach across all sections of society, industries, and geographical regions.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Why Is India Sending Black Box of Crashed Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft to US?.

He elaborated on India's national AI strategy through the INDIAai Mission, which is grounded in the principles of ethical, transparent, and responsible innovation.

The mission, he said, aligns closely with India's broader socio-economic goals, placing a strong emphasis on inclusive development and sustainability.

A major focus of the minister's address was India's young, tech-savvy population. Vaishnaw highlighted how the country is strategically nurturing an AI-skilled workforce to fuel innovation and economic growth.

This talent pool, he suggested, would play a pivotal role in positioning India as a leading global force in AI development and application.

On the sidelines of the forum, Vaishnaw also held a bilateral meeting with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexei Overchuk. The two leaders discussed expanding collaboration in key sectors such as transport, connectivity, infrastructure development, and rare earth minerals--areas critical to both countries' strategic and technological futures.

The minister's visit to SPIEF 2025 reinforced India's rising prominence as a technology-driven nation.

By championing a human-centric and inclusive AI future, India is not only shaping the global discourse on artificial intelligence but also deepening its engagement with key international partners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)