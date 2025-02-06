New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference was organised in New Delhi from February 5-6. The conference was organised under the education vertical of the Executive Program for implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between India and League of Arab States (LAS).

"Ministry of External Affairs in association with University Grants Commission (UGC) as the knowledge parter, and the League of Arab States (LAS) as the co-organizer, organized the 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, from 05-06 February 2025," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a press release.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the Conference on February 5, 2025 and delivered the keynote address. From the Arab side, the Conference was led by Libya's Minister of Education, Imran Muhamed Al-Qeeb, who delivered his special address, according to MEA press release.

After the welcome remarks by Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Secretary General of Association of Arab Universities, Amr Ezzat Salama and Director of Education and Scientific Research of LAS, Farraj Aljmi delivered remarks.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Following the inaugural session, there were four sessions focusing on Higher Education and Skill Development Cooperation between India and LAS towards Development and Prosperity; Innovative and New Areas of Academic Cooperation: Sharing Experiences on New Approaches in the Field of Education including Usage of Digital Platforms; Academic Cooperation: Current Status and Challenges of Mutual Recognition of Degrees; Promoting Joint scientific and technological research and innovation including AI, Quantum Computing, Biotechnology. This was followed by a break out session between the Universities."

Another session on Framework for Promoting Faculty & Student Exchange, and Cooperation in Curriculum Development was conducted on February 6. UGC Secretary chaired the closing ceremony and delivered the valedictory address.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Further strengthening cooperation between India & the Arab world. 1st India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference organized by @MEAIndia in collaboration with @arableague_gs, @ugc_india & Association of Arab Universities, took place in New Delhi today. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda inaugurated the event. Delegates from Arab countries, along with representatives from Indian universities participated in the conference, which provides a platform for further exchange of ideas in the field of higher education."

MEA noted that the conference was aimed at harnessing the potential of higher education in ways that go beyond national borders and lay the ground work for the collaboration between India and Arab world in higher education.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The Conference served as a platform for Universities from India and the Arab World to engage with one another in meaningful ways. It also brought together the collective vision of academicians for the future of higher education."

"The Conference aimed at harnessing the potential of higher education in ways that transcend the national borders and to lay the groundwork for future collaboration in the field of Higher education between India and the Arab world," it added. (ANI)

