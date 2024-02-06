New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The India Art Fair in the national capital featured a notable installation by Ladakhi artist Karma Sonam Tashi, highlighting the impact of climate change on the region.

The installation, named "Transformations," has received appreciation for its architecture and its adaptation to unpredictable weather, evident during a recent bout of rain.

Expressing gratitude for the collaboration with Sa Ladakh, Karma Sonam Tashi, the main artist behind the installation, acknowledged the support from the German embassy and India Art Fair organisers.

He emphasised the relevance of experiencing rain in Delhi, mirroring the unpredictable weather changes in Ladakh due to climate change.

Another artist, Raki, emphasised the interactive nature of the installation, reflecting the natural process of transformation and the artists' contribution to addressing climate change.

The work, transitioning into an installation at a school, symbolises the lifecycle and the artists' role in climate adaptation.

German Embassy spokesperson Sebastian Fuchs stressed the educational aspect of the project, engaging with students and fostering conversations about art's transformative role and environmental concerns. The exhibition sheds light on Ladakh's challenges, such as tourism and waste management.

"What was important for us at the German Embassy was that there were a lot of educational elements. So we went to schools and brought students there, and we started the conversation not only about the transformative role of art but also about the environment. So we had many different conversations at one table. And we are very happy and humbled... When we talk about the German interests in art, and especially when it's about sustainability, it's all about the planet, and it's also about responsible art," Sebastian told ANI

Meanwhile, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said Indian art has a strong reputation in the world and German patrons coming to the Indian art fairs have given it international significance.

"I think the India Art Fair, every year, gets more and more clout and attracts more and more attention internationally. We see international galleries amongst them, as well as German galleries coming to the India Art Fair; we also see German patrons coming...that means that it has reached significance on the international stage and I'm very happy about it," he said.

The India Art Fair, currently in its 15th edition, boasts a diverse representation of artists, galleries, and institutions from developed countries worldwide. The fair is not only a platform for artistic expression but also serves as a focal point for discussions on sustainability and responsible art practices. The event was held on February 1.

As part of its parallel program, the India Art Fair is collaborating with Delhi-based entities to organise special exhibitions and events throughout the month, contributing to the city's dynamic cultural landscape. The installation by Ladakhi artists aligns with the fair's commitment to addressing pressing global issues through art.

India Art Fair, organised by Angus Montgomery Arts, features major artists, galleries, and institutions from prominent developed countries. The 2024 edition, from February 1 to 4, showcases a comprehensive array of exhibitors and supports emerging artists through initiatives like Immerse, encouraging engagement with art beyond urban centers. (ANI)

