Dushanbe [Tajikistan] July 13 (ANI): Expressing concern over the escalation of violence and stressing the need to end the bloodshed in Afghanistan, India on Tuesday assured continued cooperation to Kabul in strengthening regional and global consensus to achieve a political settlement in the country.

According to an official release by Afghanistan government, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar during his visit to Tajikistan to discuss political and security situation, peace process, and India's cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields, including the joint fight against terrorism and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Jaishankar and Atmar met in Dushanbe on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The two ministers will also participate in a meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Atmar also elaborated the political and security situation in Afghanistan, the outcome of Afghan President's visit to Washington DC, and the United States continued support and cooperation with Afghanistan.

Referring to the escalation of the Taliban attacks in collusion with foreign fighters and regional and international terrorist networks against civilians and the Afghan defense forces, Atmar said overcoming this common threat was of vital importance to regional security, the release said.

Atmar also underscored the constructive role of India in strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process and the preservation of the achievements of the last two decades, the release added.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.

Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.

Pakistan has denied these claims despite overwhelming evidence to prove otherwise.Additionally, Pakistan ministers and officials, then and now, issue statements proving that Pakistan hosts and supports the Taliban.

Recently, Pakistan interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said families of Afghanistan's Taliban live in his country, including in the capital city of Islamabad, and sometimes the members of the insurgent outfit are treated in local hospitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)