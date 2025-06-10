Penang [Malaysia], June 10 (ANI): Secretary (East) P Kumaran met Permanent Secretary, Brunei Darussalam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, on the sidelines of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) in Malaysia's Penang on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further deepen the enhanced partnership between India and Brunei and cooperation under ASEAN and other frameworks.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Ms. Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary, MoFA of Brunei Darussalam, on the margins of EAS SOM in Penang, Malaysia. The two sides discussed ways to further deepen the Enhanced Partnership between India and Brunei bilaterally, as also cooperation under ASEAN and other frameworks."

On Monday, Kumaran met Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group & Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, Australia, at the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Ms. Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group & Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, Australia on the margins of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting at Penang, Malaysia. They discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Jaiswal posted on X.

P Kumaran also met Ambassador Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the margins of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang.

Jaiswal said that the officials discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation bilaterally and under the ASEAN framework.

In a statement shared on X, Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Amb Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, on the margins of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, Malaysia. Underlining the close partnership between India and Cambodia, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation bilaterally and under the ASEAN framework."

EAS Senior Officials' Meetings (SOM) and meetings of EAS Ambassadors to ASEAN are held regularly to discuss emerging issues and to prepare for EAS ministerial and Leaders' meetings, and to take forward decisions by EAS leaders, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade statement.

The EAS has 18 members - the 10 ASEAN countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States. (ANI)

