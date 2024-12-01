Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The first edition of Joint Table Top Exercise, CINBAX, between the Indian and the Cambodian armies started at Foreign Training Node in Pune on Sunday.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from December 1-8 between the Cambodian and the Indian Army contingents, comprising 20 personnel each from an Infantry Brigade.

According to Ministry of Defence press release, CINBAX is a planning exercise aimed to wargame conduct of joint Counter Terrorism (CT) operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "The exercise will focus on discussions pertaining to establishment of Joint Training Task Force for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance besides planning of operations in Counter Terrorism environment."

"Various contingencies will be war gamed and employment of force multipliers in the sub conventional operations will also be discussed. The exercise will also involve discussion on information operations, cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, logistics and casualty management, HADR operations etc," the release said.

The exercise between the armies of two nations will be conducted in three phases. Phase-I will focus on preparations and orientation of participants for Counter-Terrorism operations during UN peace keeping missions.

Phase-II will involve conduct of the Table Top exercises and Phase-III will involve finalisation of plans and summing up. This will bring out practical aspects of the theme-based training and aims to enable the participants to comprehend the procedures through situation-based discussions and tactical exercises.

Exercise CINBAX will also showcase weapons and equipment of the Indian origin promoting 'Atmanirbharta' and indigenous capabilities in defence production.

"The inaugural edition of Exercise CINBAX will focus on enhancing trust, camaraderie and achieving desired level of interoperability between troops of both the sides. It will also enhance the joint operational efficiency of both the armies while undertaking peace keeping operations," the release added. (ANI)

