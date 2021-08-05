New York [US], August 5 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) said India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Syria (Chemical Weapons), Tirumurti said, "Since we joined the Council in January this year, India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons."

"We are concerned at the frequent reports of a resurgence of terrorist groups in the region. As we have learnt from the consequences of complacency against terrorism in the past, the international community cannot afford to ignore terrorist activities in Syria and the region," he said.

Tirumurti noted that India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances.

India has consistently maintained that any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible, and objective, following scrupulously the provisions and procedure embedded in the Convention, and in conformity with the delicate balance of power and responsibility enshrined under it to establish facts and reach evidence-based conclusions. We encourage OPCW to strictly adhere to these parameters, the envoy said.

India views the Chemical Weapons Convention as a unique, non-discriminatory disarmament instrument that serves as a model for the elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction.

"We attach high importance to the CWC and stand for its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation. We support collective efforts by all to ensure that the credibility and integrity of this Convention are maintained to the fullest," Tirumurti added.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and will be hosting signature events related to maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during the month. (ANI)

