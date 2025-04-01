New York/Washington, Apr 1 (PTI) The White House has said India imposes a 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural products and the high levies charged by other countries make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported to those nations.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods. He plans to roll out a set of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he says will be "Liberation Day" for the US.

Also Read | Eid-al-Fitr 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes to Bangladesh on Eid, Prays for Peace and Harmony.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said, "Unfortunately, these countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long, and they've made, I think, their disdain for the American workers quite clear."

"If you look at the unfair trade practices - we have 50% (tariff) from the European Union on American dairy and a 700% tariff from Japan on American rice. You have a 100% tariff from India on American agricultural products and nearly 300% from Canada on American butter and cheese.

Also Read | Who Is Marine Le Pen? France's Far-Right Leader Convicted in Embezzlement Case, Banned From Running for Presidency.

"This makes it virtually impossible for US products to be imported into these markets and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades," she said.

As she listed the high tariffs imposed by many countries, Leavitt held up a chart that showed tariffs charged by India, Japan and other nations. On the chart, two circles with the colours of the tri-colour highlighted the tariffs that India imposes.

"So it's time for reciprocity, and it's time for a president to make a historic change, to do what's right for the American people and that's going to take place on Wednesday," she said.

Earlier this month, Trump had said the current tariffs were "temporary" and "small ones” but the "predominant" tariffs that will be reciprocal in nature, will start from April 2 and they will be a "big game-changer for our country".

Leavitt did not spell out the specifics of what the tariffs will look like and which countries will be impacted.

"I will let the President make the announcement on Wednesday, but it's certainly going to be ensured that there's reciprocity and the American people are treated fairly,” she said.

The press secretary underlined that Trump has a "brilliant team of trade advisors" including US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, White House aide Peter Navarro, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.

She added that Vice President J D Vance has been "deeply involved" in these conversations. "All of these individuals have presented plans to the President on how to get this done, and it's the President's decision to make, and we will not get ahead of him on the specifics of the announcement," Leavitt added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)