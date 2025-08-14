New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated its stance for a two-state solution amid the recent developments in Gaza and gave a call for the continued supply of humanitarian aid, along with the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

In his weekly media briefing, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal, upon being asked about reports of starvation from Gaza and Israel expanding its "military escalation" in the region, said, "Our position on the conflict has been clear and consistent. There has been no change. We continue to call for a ceasefire, unconditional release for hostages, continued supply of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and we stand for a two-state solution. So, there is no change. Our position is clear and consistent on this issue".

Al Jazeera in a news report today cited Gaza's Health Ministry to cite that four more hunger-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the total number starvation deaths to 239 in Gaza..

Earlier today, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip (COGAT) rejected in a post on X claims of Israel blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza. It said, "The reality is entirely the opposite of the claims that were published. Israel acts to allow and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, while Hamas seeks to exploit the aid to strengthen its military capabilities and consolidate its control over the population."

It further added, "As evidence of this, approximately 300 humanitarian aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip every day through organizations registered under the new mechanism."

It also shared updates on August 13 on how close to 380 trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings, with over 400 trucks collected and distributed by the UN and international organisations.

COGAT emphasised that it would continue expanding its efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Gaza. (ANI)

