Melinda Gates at "Women leading Change in Health and Science in India" Conference in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Over the past few years, India has been constructing a more gender-equal nation from the ground up and it continues to show the world what investing in women can do, Melinda Gates said in a statement during the "Women leading Change in Health and Science in India" conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The philanthropist further said that throughout the pandemic, the government used digital bank accounts to give money to almost 200 million women and has been building a more gender-equal country.

Also Read | Croatia Plane Crash: Croatian MiG-21 Military Jet Crashes During Training Flight.

"India continues to show the world what investing in women can do and the benefits of investing in women. In order to protect 300 million individuals, including 200 million women, during the pandemic, the government used digital bank accounts to give money to them," Gates said in a statement.

Melinda also praised India's gender-intentional policymaking and said that cash transfers getting directly into women's hands is an apt example of it.

Also Read | Iran Government-Backed Hackers Hit 18 High-Profile People via WhatsApp Links.

"Making sure that cash transfers get directly into women's hands is an example of gender-intentional policymaking. India has been building a more gender-equal country from the bottom up over the past few years," she added.

The Philanthropist also met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar as well, in New Delhi and discussed the G-20, global SDG progress, and digital development.

"Glad to welcome co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, @melindagates. Discussed the G-20, global SDG progress, and digital development. Look forward to reading her book: The Moment of Lift," Jaishankar tweeted.

Gates was hopeful that the Gates Foundation along with the Government of India would work in coordination to achieve shared goals and improve the aspect of gender equality in the country even further.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar along with Union Minister of State (IC) Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh chairs "Women leading Change in Health and Science in India" Conference, according to an official statement.

Melinda French Gates, co-chair, and Trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Welcoming Melinda Gates to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President noted the work done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over the past two decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)