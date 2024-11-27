Nicosia [Cyprus], November 27 (ANI): The sixth India-Cyprus Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) took place on November 26 in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Central Europe), Ambassador Arun Sahu and Political Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Thessalia Salina Shambos.

The details of the meeting were also shared on X (formerly Twitter) through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official account.

In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it was noted that during the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-Cyprus bilateral relations.

This included high-level exchanges on issues such as trade, investment, research and innovation, digitalization, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The discussions also explored avenues to deepen the bilateral relationship in key areas like renewable energy, fintech, start-ups, and technology, MEA noted.

They exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Sahu further met with Ambassador Andreas S Kakouris, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and Georgios Komodromos, Acting Permanent Secretary, Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of Cyprus.

The discussions held during the consultations will contribute towards further strengthening India-Cyprus bilateral relations.

According to the MEA, both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates.

Cyprus and India have traditionally shared excellent relations and have common historical experiences - parameters like the fight for freedom against colonialism and the mutual adherence to global values of peace, democracy, human rights, peaceful resolution of disputes, and rule of law have brought people closer and solidified the foundation of a strong friendship between the two countries.

During his first visit to Cyprus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked that the India-Cyprus partnership is one of immense importance and rooted in shared values of democracy, diversity, pluralism and respect for law.

He noted that "The strategic aspects of the relationship have gained a new meaning in recent years, reflected in our bilateral engagements".

The high-level engagements concluded in Nicosia on Tuesday, reflect the statement by the External Affairs Minister. (ANI)

