Cairo [Egypt], February 10 (ANI): India and Egypt held the 14th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Cairo, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The FOC was co-chaired by Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) from the Indian Side and Ambassador Amr Hamza, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, from the Egyptian side.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the momentum in India-Egypt ties since its elevation to Strategic Partnership in 2023. They noted the impetus provided by the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Egypt in New Delhi in October 2025.

The discussions reviewed the progress of the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2023 across various pillars of engagement. They welcomed the continued high-level political exchanges and reaffirmed the shared commitment to further deepen the bilateral relationship across all identified pillars of engagement, as per the statement.

Both sides discussed the steadily expanding trade and investment linkages between India and Egypt. Noting the current bilateral trade at USD 5 billion, they highlighted the potential for significant expansion, as per the statement.

They also welcomed the wide-ranging B2B exchanges between the two sides and noted that Indian investments in Egypt have touched USD 5 billion, with more proposals in the pipeline in healthcare, fertilisers, green energy and hospitality sectors. Highlighting the investment opportunities and the ease of doing business in India, welcomed more Egyptian investments, as per MEA.

The discussions underscored the importance of expanding healthcare collaboration, robust B2B engagement and the technology transfer partnerships between Indian companies and Egyptian partners in vaccines and APIs.

India welcomed Egypt's participation as a Partner Country in the ongoing Suraj Kund Mela 2026 in Haryana and appreciated the participation of 30,000 Egyptian students at the Glimpses of India Painting Competition, 2025. Both sides underscored the potential for closer cultural and tourism exchanges, the statement said.

The two sides exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue close collaboration on various multilateral fora, including BRICS, during India's Presidency.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in India at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

