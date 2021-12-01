New Delhi [India], December 01 (ANI): India on Wednesday joined the G20 Troika which consists of Indonesia, Italy, and India - the current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies, respectively, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed today.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, which reflects a recognition that global prosperity is interdependent and our economic opportunities and challenges are interlinked, MEA said in a release.

G20 countries have come together to better prepare for the future. As a founding member of the G20, India has used the platform to raise issues of vital importance and those that impact on the most vulnerable around the world.

Indonesia has assumed the G20 Presidency today and will convene various G20 meetings throughout the year culminating with the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31, 2022 under the overall theme of "Recover Together Recover Stronger".

As a Troika-member, India will work closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency and continuity of the G20's agenda, MEA said.

India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in India in 2023. (ANI)

