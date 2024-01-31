Seattle [US], January 31 (ANI): India on Wednesday expressed its gratitude to the Washington State Senate and all senators who supported a resolution welcoming India's 75th Republic Day.

The Washington State Senate on January 26, passed a resolution welcoming India's 75th Republic Day.

The resolution acknowledges India's strong tradition of maintaining democratic ideals and recognises the Republic Day as a symbol of shared values of democracy, diversity and inclusion between India and the USA.

"On 26 January, 2024, Washington State Senate passed a Resolution welcoming India's 75th Republic Day! Acknowledges India's strong tradition of maintaining democratic ideals and recognizes our Republic Day as a symbol of shared values of democracy, diversity and inclusion between India and USA," as per the Indian Consulate General in Seattle's official handle on 'X'.

"Thank you Washington State Senate and all Senators who supported this Resolution!" the Indian Consul General said.

On the occassion of India's 75th Republic Day, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his wishes to India and said that the Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation of its global leadership.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India's Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership," he said in an official statement.

The statement read, "As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. "

Blinken also highlighted India's successful G20 presidency and hoped for deepening ties with India.

He said, "The past year has been marked by important milestones in our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India's successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders' Summit. In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities. I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion." (ANI)

