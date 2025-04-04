Washington, DC [US] April 4 (ANI): Congressman John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, released a statement endorsing President Trump's declaration of new tariffs aimed at Chinese imports, based on a report from the Select Committee on the CCP (SCCCP).

The SCCCP report indicates that these tariffs on China align with Chairman Moolenaar's bipartisan bill, the Restoring Trade Fairness Act, which was introduced earlier this year to eliminate China's permanent normal trade relations status.

Also Read | Death Due to Coconut Water: Denmark Man Dies From Brain Infection After Drinking Spoiled Coconut Left Unrefrigerated.

"For far too long, the Chinese Communist Party has exploited America's generosity, stolen our intellectual property, and undermined our workers," said Chairman Moolenaar, as quoted by SCCCP in a report.

"President Trump's recent tariffs and the Restoring Trade Fairness Act, which I introduced earlier this year to revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status, will finally put an end to this abuse, holding China accountable and protecting American jobs. For decades, we've accepted one-sided trade deals that hurt our industries while benefiting our adversaries. Trade deficits reflect that imbalance, but they also reveal something deeper: the strength of the American consumer. It's time we stopped allowing that strength to be used against us and started putting American workers first", SCCCP quoted.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Sarnath Buddha to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Brocade Silk Shawl to Queen (See Pics).

Chairman Moolenaar highlighted that the existing trade framework permits adversaries such as China to take advantage of loopholes and manipulate the system, negatively impacting American workers, manufacturers, and national security, according to the SCCCP report.

"China has weaponized our open markets against us cheating, manipulating, and exploiting loopholes," Moolenaar continued. "The tariffs announced by President Trump reinforce exactly why our Restoring Trade Fairness Act is essential: It's time to put American workers first and safeguard our nation's long-term economic and strategic interests. We must prioritize the most pressing threat China while working toward more balanced trade relationships with our partners and allies," as stated by the SCCCP report.

The Restoring Trade Fairness Act has received support from both parties and is steadily gathering traction as legislators and industry representatives acknowledge the critical need to address China's aggressive economic practices. Chairman Moolenaar and his fellow members of the Select Committee are at the forefront of efforts to recalibrate America's trade stance, ensuring that U.S. policy prioritizes fairness, reciprocity, and national strength, according to SCCCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)