Rome/New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday joined the G-20 health and finance ministers in highlighting the need for strengthening global health financing governance.

The joint meeting of the G-20 health and finance ministers in Rome is being held on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

Sitharaman participated in the G-20 ministerial meet for discussion on long-term challenges in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and strengthening global health financing governance.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman joined #G20 Finance & Health Ministers in endorsing the Joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Communique towards strengthening global health financing governance ahead of the #G20RomeSummit," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

G20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world's major economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)