Berlin [Germany], May 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and signed agreements on triangular development cooperation and renewable energy partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that both the leaders discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains and the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict.

Also Read | Imran Khan Calls Out Joe Biden’s Administration for Regime Change ‘Conspiracy’ in Pakistan.

"Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership," Jaishankar wrote in another tweet.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: ‘Govt’s Priority Should Be Seeking Financial Aid from India and China, Not Securing Majority in Parliament,’ Says Ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Jaishankar also met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and signed an agreement on a direct encrypted connection between the two foreign offices. He also said that they discussed the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Germany. PM Modi held a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday.

PM Modi and German Chancellor Scholz participated in the 6th edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations at the Federal Chancellery.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Inter-Governmental Consultations is a unique biennial dialogue mechanism allowing governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral matters.

Moreover, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)