New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday emphasised that while Artificial Intelligence is set to disrupt every sector and way of life, its evolution must be guided by three pillars- accessibility, affordability, and accountability.

Futher, he warned that without a framework of "Digital Public Infrastructure" (DPI) to make Artificial Intelligence, risks creating a deeply unequal global society."

Also Read | Ramadan 2026 Start Date: List of Countries Announcing Ramzan Moon Sighting Results Today.

Speaking on the transformative power of AI on the second day of the India AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Kant highlighted a significant disparity in how Large Language Models (LLMs) are currently trained, noting that the Global South, and India in particular, is the engine room of AI development.

"The important thing is that today we in India. I mean, if you look at open AI, Chat GPT, we are providing more data than the United States of America, 33% more data than what the United States of America do," Kant said.

Also Read | KPMG AI Cheating: Company's Australia Partner Fined After Using Technology To Cheat on AI Ethics Training Assessment.

He argued that for AI to be truly inclusive, it must move beyond English-centric models and become natively multilingual to serve diverse populations.

"These large language models are getting better and better on the basis of data from the Global South. It is essential that this contribution translates into benefits for these regions," Kant stated.

Drawing parallels to India's success in financial inclusion, Kant suggested that AI should follow the blueprint of the country's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which allowed the country to leapfrog and achieve decades' worth of developmental progress in just seven years.

"Our digital ecosystem worked, because our models were open-sourced. My view is that there has to be a layer of digital public identity in AI, on top of which we should allow private sector to open and compete," Kant said.

Kant was participating in a session "AI for India's Next Billion: Intergenerational Insights for Inclusive and Future-Ready Growth." Other panelists included Amandeep Singh Gill of the United Nations, Arunabha Ghosh, CEEW, Claire Melamed of, UN Foundation, Kunalika Gautam of UN Foundation, Ruchira Goyal of Sustainable Food Systems and Safiya Husain of Karya.

The former NITI Aayog CEO added that in his proposed hierarchy, social transformation can be achieved by utilizing the tech of AI to solve grassroots issues in health, education, and agriculture.

Reflecting on the post-World War II economic trajectory of the West, Kant warned that progress does not always guarantee equity. He cautioned that the current trajectory of massive AI investment could lead to a "highly inequal society" if the technology remains concentrated in the hands of a few.

"If we end up creating an inequal society... we have failed," Kant said stressing that the ultimate goal must be to transform the lives of citizens in the Global South, rather than just increasing the valuation of Big Tech. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)