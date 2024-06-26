Washington, DC [US], June 26 (ANI): The United States said on Wednesday that India has been responsive to its concerns on the alleged overseas plot to kill pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and there has been constructive dialogue between the two countries.

Addressing an online briefing on Wednesday, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that the US has consistently asked for updates on the Indian Committee of Inquiry's investigations to look into the security concerns shared by Washington.

"We have had a constructive dialogue with India on this topic and I would say that they have been responsive to our concerns. We've made clear that we seek accountability from the Government of India and we have consistently asked for updates on the Indian Committee of Inquiry's investigations. I would just simply say that we raised this issue directly with the Indian government...at the most senior levels between our two sides," he said.

The US official said that India is looking carefully at the necessary potential institutional reforms.

"I don't really have anything further to add to what I already said. I will say that we also believe that Indian colleagues are looking carefully at what potential institutional reforms might be necessary," Camphell said.

"In the wake of some of these allegations and reports that you described, so look those discussions continue between the United States and India and I think anything further is likely to come through law enforcement channels," he added.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta is suspected by the US of involvement in the plot to kill Pannun, an India-designated terrorist.

Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the ministry has not received any request for consular access from Nikhil Gupta, .

"He was extradited to the United States on June 14. We have not received any request for consular access from Nikhil Gupta. But his family has got in touch with us... And we are looking at the matter as to what can be done on their request."

Meanwhile, Gupta pleaded not guilty on June 17 at a federal court in the US. The next hearing is scheduled for June 28.

The government had set up a High-Level Committee to look into the security concerns shared by Washington on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others. (ANI)

