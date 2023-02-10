New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): India is "most important to Iran" and the recent cordial meeting between Tehran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proof of this, Irani Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said.

Addressing the event on the occasion of the 44th Anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution of Iran, Elahi said the Chabahar port, with which India is highly involved, is considered the "Golden Gateway."

Also Read | Nomad Health Layoffs: US-Based Healthtech Firm Sacks 17% of Its Workforce.

" Undoubtedly, India is the most important for the Islamic Republic of Iran. The recent cordial meeting of His Excellency President Raisi and Prime Minister Modi in Samarkand in 2022, in addition to the regular visit of high-ranking officials of the two countries, is proof of this. My dear friends, I am proud to announce that the commonalities and historical ties of the two nations, plus the independent approaches of both countries, as well as the complementary economic capacities of Iran and India, have turned them into national partners. Due to good political relations and the strength of the strong will of the authorities of the two governments, trade relations have tremendously increased," he said.

"Energy has always been an important part of the trade relationship between Iran and India, although external pressures have caused problems in this field in recent years. But we believe that India's strategic autonomy is still the biggest support for the continuation of this cooperation. Connectivity has been and is another field of cooperation between Iran and India. In this regard, chabahar Port is considered the Golden Gateway connecting the countries along the Indian Ocean to Central Asia and the Caucasus. The increase in logistics, costs, and aggravation of the regional crisis has made the development and operation of this port and the activation of the North-South Corridor more necessary for the two countries here," he added.

Also Read | Indian School Student Missing From Home in US for More Than Three Weeks; Police Suspect She Ran Away Over Fear of Deportation.

The Iranian Ambassador said 44 years ago, the Islamic revolution took place and successfully toppled Shah regime and established a system, which allows the people to determine their political and social destiny through democratic mechanisms.

He further stated that in the last four decades, the Iranian people and the government "have gone through many conspiracy and problems, including imposed war, economic sanctions or economic terrorism, and maximum pressure and recently hybrid war" but with the help of national unity and wise leadership, the country has been able to emerge in scientific, economic, and technological fields.

Talking about the literacy rate, Elahi said, "Today, the literacy rate in Iran is above 95 per cent and Iran has ranked 16th among 200 countries in the world. In terms of scientific achievement, the Islamic Revolution has also had an effective role in empowering Iranian women. Currently, 55 per cent of students, 40 per cent of doctors, and 33 of professors in universities are women."

"The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been based on the principles and values of the Islamic Revolution. So Iran's international arena is defending peace and justice, rationality, and independence and rejecting discrimination, aggression, and foreign intervention. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been with the oppressed nation of the world, including the people of Palestine. The Islamic Republic of Iran has paid a heavy spiritual and material prize with its heroic efforts at the forefront of the fight against the sinister phenomena of terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking. One of the results of the Islamic Revolution has been the strengthening of relations with neighboring countries and long-standing partners," he added.

The event was also attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)