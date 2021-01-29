New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in China's ports, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China and our Embassy in Beijing is in touch with the Chinese side. They're trying to facilitate crew change at the earliest. Our Embassy continues to follow up with the shipping company as well as Chinese authorities to ensure well being of Indian crew," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly virtual press conference on ships stranded near China's Jingtang port.

Talking about the commander meeting, Srivastava said, "A joint statement was released after the 9th round of corps commander level military talks (between India and China), the outcome of the talks was clearly stated. As far as the further talks are concerned, the two sides have agreed for the 10th round of talks."

"As regards anti-India activities of certain elements abroad - which actually represent a very small fringe of the Indian community we're closely engaged with a relevant foreign government to apprise them of threats posed, to convey our concerns as well as to seek their interventions," Srivastava added.

"The safety and security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel is the responsibility of the host Government and whenever such protests happened or are planned, we inform them and we ask them to take necessary action to safeguard our premises and our personnel," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)