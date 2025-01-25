New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Indonesia have decided to increase cooperation in the defence sector by working together in defence manufacturing and supply chain.

In his press statement following meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, he recalled that Indonesia was the chief guest in India's first Republic Day and expressed it a matter of pride that Indonesia will again be chief guest as India celebrates 75 years of the Republic.

Also Read | CNN Layoffs: US-Based Media Firm Laying Off 200 Employees From TV Business Amid Its Shift To Focus on Digital Audience, Know What It Means for News Industry.

PM Modi said, "Indonesia was the chief guest country on India's first Republic Day and it is a matter of great pride for us that as we celebrate 75 years of the Republic, Indonesia is once again part of this historic occasion. I welcome President Prabowo Subianto to India."

PM Modi said that he held "comprehensive discussion" with Prabowo Subianto on various aspects of mutual cooperation.

Also Read | WEF 2025: India Bags Investment Commitments of Over INR 20 Lakh Crore, Maharashtra Leads With INR 15.7 Lakh Crore MoUs, 16 Lakh Potential Job Creation.

Recalling his visit to Indonesia in 2018, the Prime Minister said, "During my visit to Indonesia in 2018, we took our partnership forward in the form of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Today, there was a comprehensive discussion with President Prabowo on various aspects of mutual cooperation. To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided to work together in defence manufacturing and supply chain."

"We have also emphasized on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalization. The agreement signed today in maritime safety and security will further strengthen our cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue and capacity building," he added.

Noting that the bilateral trade has picked up speed in past few years, PM Modi said, "In the last few years, our bilateral trade has grown rapidly. Last year, it crossed the USD 30 billion mark. To further this, we've discussed diversifying market access and trade basket. "

PM Modi said that India and Indonesia have decided to further strengthen cooperation in sectors like FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Digital Public Infrastructure. He announced that disaster managemnet authorites from both nations will participate in joint exercises.

PM Narendra Modi said, "We (India-Indonesia) have decided to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Digital Public Infrastructure. India is sharing knowledge related to health and food security with Indonesia...Disaster management authorities from both nations will participate in joint exercises. The relations between India and Indonesia are thousands of years old... I am happy that after the Borobudur Buddhist temple in Indonesia, now we will also contribute to the conservation of the Prambanan Hindu temple."

PM Modi said that it is "matter of pride" for India that President Subianto is the Chief Guest on Republic Day. He said, "It is a matter of pride for us that you are the Chief Guest on Republic Day. We are all looking forward to seeing the marching contingent of Indonesia for the first time in this ceremony. I once again extend a hearty welcome to you and your delegation to India."

Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. His visit marks his first State Visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and shook hands before proceeding for meeting.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He laid a wreath at Rajghat and signed the visitors book. Subianto was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita.

Prabowo Subianto received ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)