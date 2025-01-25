New Delhi, January 25: President Smt Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2025. With special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari, the celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India’s rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the parade, in line with the Government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the Government.

The Parade

The Republic Day parade will start at 1030 hrs and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of the President of India and her Indonesian counterpart will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy', the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artists playing ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ with musical instruments of different parts of the country. This indigenous mix of instruments would resonate with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion Indians hearts. The ensemble of instruments includes Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha – Rajasthan, Flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, Dhol, Gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam and Monbah.

Showering of flower petals will be carried out by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) & Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.

Indonesian Contingent

Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia’s Military Academy. The marching contingent will consist of 152 members, with 190 members in the military band.

Indian Army Contingent

The first Army contingent leading the Mounted Column will be of 61 Cavalry, led by Lt Ahaan Kumar. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horsed Cavalry Units’. It will be followed by nine Mechanised Columns and nine marching contingents.

Tank T-90 (Bhishma); NAG Missile System along with BMP-2 Sarath; BrahMos; Pinaka Multi-launcher Rocket System, Agnibaan Multi-barrel Rocket Launcher; Akash Weapon System; Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System; All-Terrain Vehicle (Chetak), Light Specialist Vehicle (Bajrang), Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (Airawat), Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (Nandighosh & Tripurantak) and Short-Span Bridging System will also be on display at the Kartavya Path.

Marching down the Kartavya Path will be the contingents of Brigade of the Guards, The Jat Regiment, The Garhwal Rifles, The Mahar Regiment, The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regiment, the Corps of Signals, among others.

Tri-Services Tableau

For the first time, a Tri-services tableau will roll down on Kartavya Path, displaying the spirit of jointness and integration. With the theme ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’, the tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services. It would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam & a Remotely Piloted Aircraft, reflecting the Tri-services synergy in multi-domain operations. These platforms exemplify the vision to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

Veterans’ Tableau

Another highlight would be the Veterans’ Tableau on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat ki Ore Sadaiv Agrasar’, a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering spirit of our veterans, who are the symbols of discipline, resilience, and unyielding dedication.

Adding to the display of honor will be the esteemed veterans who have brought glory to India in sports. Among them are Padma Shri awardees Subedar Murlikant Petkar, whose story inspired the Bollywood film Chandu Champion, and Honorary Captain Jitu Rai. Arjuna and Khel Ratna awardees Colonel Balbir Singh Kular, Captain (IN) Homi Motivala, Master Chief Petty Officer Tajinder Toor, Master Warrant Officer Ram Mehar Singh, and Wing Commander Gurmeet Sandhu will also be present.

Representing Nari Shakti will be veteran women officers from all three services - Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal, and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha, showcasing the pivotal role of women in shaping our armed forces.

Indian Navy Contingent

The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 personnel, led by Lt Cdr Sahil Ahluwalia as Contingent Commander and Lt Cdr Indresh Choudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Anil Bharani & Lt Devender as Platoon Commanders. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau, depicting a strong ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Navy capable of protecting India’s maritime interests.

The tableau showcases the newly-commissioned indigenous frontline state-of-the-art combatants including the Destroyer INS Surat, Frigate INS Nilgiri and Submarine INS Vaghsheer, highlighting India’s rapid progress in indigenous warship design and construction and reinforcing Indian Navy’s commitment to build a robust and self-sufficient defence eco system.

Indian Air Force Contingent

The Indian Air Force contingent will comprise four officers and 144 personnel, led by Sqn Ldr Mahender Singh Garati, with Flt Lt Nepo Moirangthem, Flt Lt Damini Deshmukh & Fg Offr Abhinav Gorsi being supernumerary officers. It will be followed by a fly-past by three MiG-29 aircraft in ‘Baaz Formation’.

Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Deputy Commandant Navita Thakran followed by three officers of the guard - Deputy Commandant Sumit Kumar, Deputy Commandant Pankaj Saini and Assistant Commandant Priya Balurkar.

It will be followed by a tableau of ICG focussing on coastal security and maritime search and rescue. The theme is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress’.

DRDO Tableau & Equipment

DRDO will display some path-breaking innovations for national security during the parade. The DRDO Tableau, with the theme ‘Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats’ will feature Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile; Airborne Early Warning & Control System; 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System; Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy; Satellite-Based Surveillance System; Medium Power Radar – Arudhra; Advanced Light Weight Torpedo; Electronic Warfare System – Dharashakti; Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon; Very Short Range Air Defence System; Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System; V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces; Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone and UGRAM Assault Rifle.

Apart from this, DRDO’s major landmarks of 2024 will also be showcased in the tableau posters namely Long Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile; Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket ‘ABHED’; Divyastra - Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle; ‘Zorawar’ Light Tank and the Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade with radar, Electronic Warfare System, Software Defined Radio etc.

Contingents of paramilitary & other auxiliary civil forces

Among the contingents marching down the Kartavya Path will be a 148-member all-women marching contingent of Central Reserve Police Force, led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M. The marching contingent of Railway Protection Force will be led by Divisional Security Commissioner Aditya.

The Assam Rifles contingent will be led by Captain Karanveer Singh Kumbhavat of 29 Assam Rifles. It will comprise soldiers recruited from all over the country.

The Delhi Police marching contingent will be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Kumar Singh. The Delhi Police all-women band will be participating for the second time, led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense.

The Camel contingent of Border Security Force will be under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee.

The all-girls marching contingent of NCC - SW (Girls) - will be led by Senior Under Officer Ekta Kumari of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate. The all-boys marching contingent - SD (Boys) - will be led by Senior Under Officer Prasad Prakash Waikul of Maharashtra Directorate. The National Service Scheme (NSS) marching contingent of 148 volunteers will be led by Mr Deepak from Punjab.

Tableaux

Tableaux from 16 State Government/Union Territories and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Central Government highlighting ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, will participate in the parade this year. These tableaux would showcase India’s diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future. The details of the participating tableaux of States/UTs are as follows:

S No States/UTs Theme 1 Goa Cultural Heritage of Goa 2 Uttarakhand Uttarakhand: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports 3 Haryana Showcasing Bhagwad Gita 4 Jharkhand Swarnim Jharkhand: A Legacy of Heritage and Progress 5 Gujarat Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas 6 Andhra Pradesh Etikoppaka Bommalu- Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys 7 Punjab Punjab as the land of knowledge and wisdom 8 Uttar Pradesh Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat Virasat aur Vikas 9 Bihar Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas (Nalanda Vishwavidyalya) 10 Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh’s Glory: Kuno National park- The land of CHeetahs 11 Tripura Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja 12 Karnataka Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone craft 13 West Bengal The ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ & ‘Lok Prasar Prakalpa’ - Empowering Lives and Fostering Self-Reliance in Bengal 14 Chandigarh Chandigarh: A Harmonious Blend of Heritage, Innovation and Sustainability 15 Delhi Quality Education 16 Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Daman Aviary Bird Park along with Kukri Memorial- a tribute to the valiant sailors of the Indian Navy

The details of tableaux of Ministries/Departments are as follows:

S No Departments/Ministries Theme 1 Department of Social Justice and Empowerment The Constitution of India, a cornerstone of our Virasat (Heritage), Vikas and Path-Pradarshak 2 Ministry of Tribal Affairs Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh 3 Ministry of Women & Child Development Multifaceted journey of women and children nurtured under the Ministry’s comprehensive schemes 4 Ministry of New & Renewable Energy Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development 5 Ministry of Rural Development Lakhpati Didi 6 Department of Financial Services India’s remarkable journey in financial evolution 7 Ministry of Earth Sciences (IMD) Modern Science forecasting extreme weather conditioning- saving lives and livelihood 8 Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Golden India Heritage and Development Honouring India’s Indigenous Bovine Breeds as Icons of Sustainable Rural Growth 9 Ministry of Culture Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development 10 CPWD 75 Years of Constitution of India through flower tableau

Cultural Performance

This year, 5,000 artists in a title of ‘Jayati Jaya Mamaḧ Bharatam’ will perform over 45 dance forms from different part of the country in a 11-minute cultural performance. For the first time, the performance will cover the entire Kartavya Path - from Vijay Chowk to C hexagon - to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

Motorcycle Display

The Corps of Signals Motorcycle Rider Display Team, famously known as ‘The Dare Devils’, will carry out breath-taking stunts during the motorcycle display. The team will showcase their bravery and determination through a number of formations, including Bullet Salute, Tank Top, Double Jimmy, Devils Down, Ladder Salute, Shatrujeet, Shraddhanjali, Mercury Peak, Info Warriors, Lotus and Human Pyramid.

Fly-past

One of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the ‘Fly-past’ will witness a breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters - of IAF. These include Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters. They will display a variety of formations including Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul and Vijay. The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver will be performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of enactment of the Constitution in both English and Hindi.

A number of unique activities have been carried out as part of the celebrations. These include:

Rashtraparv Portal & Mobile App

‘Rashtraparv Portal’ portal and mobile App (Apple play and Msewa) have been launched to facilitate access to information related to national events such as Republic Day, Beating Retreat Ceremony, Independence Day; live streaming, purchase of tickets, provide information related to seating arrangements & route-maps of events etc.

Ease of Access

Metro Services : Free Metro ride will be provided to Invitees/Ticket holders of RDP-2025 at entry point of the Metro Stations across Delhi. Delhi Metro operations will begin at 4:00 AM on January 26, 2025 across Delhi. Parking spaces of Delhi Metro in Across Delhi will be opened on chargeable basis at regular rates.

: Free Metro ride will be provided to Invitees/Ticket holders of RDP-2025 at entry point of the Metro Stations across Delhi. Delhi Metro operations will begin at 4:00 AM on January 26, 2025 across Delhi. Parking spaces of Delhi Metro in Across Delhi will be opened on chargeable basis at regular rates. Park and Ride Scheme : Park and Ride Scheme will be available. Under this scheme, invitees will park their vehicle at Palika Parking, Connaught Place and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium’s parking area (Gate -14 & 15). From there, they can avail the ferry services (pick and drop) through the hired DTC buses. The ferry services will start at 6:00 AM and stop at 8:30 AM.

: Park and Ride Scheme will be available. Under this scheme, invitees will park their vehicle at Palika Parking, Connaught Place and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium’s parking area (Gate -14 & 15). From there, they can avail the ferry services (pick and drop) through the hired DTC buses. The ferry services will start at 6:00 AM and stop at 8:30 AM. All enclosures are accessible and Divyang friendly with ramp facility. There will also be youth volunteers from NCC with wheelchairs for assistance.

Although the list of prohibited items are communicated well in advance, a cloak room facility will also be available.

Special Guests

Approximately 10,000 Special Guests in 34 categories, including the Sarpanches from villages excelling in key government schemes, have been invited as Special Guests to witness the parade this year. Details are as follows:

S No Category No of Guests Sarpanches 500 Sarpanches from top performing village 200 Disaster Relief Workers 300 Guests from Vibrant Villages 300 Best performing Water Warriors 400 Primary Agriculture Credit (PAC) Societies 200 Pani Samitee 400 Community Resource Person (Krishi Sakhi, Udhyog Sakhi etc.) 400 SHG members 200 Trainees of DGT got training under National Skill Development Corporation 200 PM YASASVI Scheme 400 Forest & Wildlife conservation volunteers/workers 200 Handloom Artisans 200 Handicraft Artisans 200 Special Achievers and Tribal beneficiaries of various schemes 500 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) 500 Mann Ki Baat Participants 400 My Bharat Volunteers 400 Paralympic Contingent & winners of International Sports events 200 Agriculture Infrastructure Fund scheme, Farmers Producing Organisation, Padma Awardee Farmers, PMKISAN, PMFBY, PMKSY 800 PM Surya Ghar Yojna 400 Renewable Energy workers 200 Beneficiaries of PM KUSUM scheme 200 Anganwadi Workers 400 Road Construction Workers 300 Best Start-Ups 100 Best Patent Holders 100 PM-VISHWAKARMA yojana Beneficiaries 200 PM Matasya Sampada Yojana Beneficiaries 200 Rashtriya Gokul Mission beneficiaries 200 Guests from North Eastern States 200 Foreign Cadets of Youth Exchange Programme/NCC 250 Finalist of the National School Band Competition 600 Winners of Veer Gatha 4.0 100

Beating Retreat Ceremony

RDC comes to a close with the ‘Beating Retreat Ceremony’, which is held every year on the 29th January at Vijay Chowk. It marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered. During the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025, only Indian Tunes will be played by all the participating bands.

Bharat Parv

‘Bharat Parv’ will be organised at the Red Fort, Delhi from January 26-31, 2025 by the Ministry of Tourism. It will showcase Republic Day Tableaux, performances by the Military Bands (Static), cultural performances, Food Courts serving pan India cuisines and Crafts Bazaar.

PM’s NCC Rally

PM’s NCC rally, with the theme of ‘Yuva Shakti-Viksit Bharat’ is scheduled to be organised at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt. on January 27, 2025. During the event, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will review the multifarious activities of the NCC.

