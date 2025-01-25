Is it a school holiday in Maharashtra on Republic Day to be observed on Sunday, January 26? No, there won't be a school holiday in Maharashtra on Sunday, January 26. The state government has cancelled the Republic Day Holiday for students. All schools have been directed to organise day-long celebrations to mark the Republic Day 2025. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain open on Sunday, January 26, to commemorate the Republic Day 2025. Students will have to attend and participate in the activities. In the past, students would get a holiday after the flag-hoisting ceremony on January 26. Maharashtra Government Holiday List 2025: State Govt Announces Dates for All Holidays on Account of Festivities and Observances, Check Complete Details.

No Republic Day 2025 Holiday in Maharashtra Schools on Sunday, January 26

